Monday Morning Menu

Find out what is happening around town this Monday morning!

Make a creative gift for your teachers and friends with just a mason jar. Richland Library Sandhills is hosting a ‘Mason Jar Gifts Workshop’ from 6:30 to 7:30p.m. tonight. There are so many gifts you can make yourself with just a simple mason jar like a tissue or soap dispenser, a terrarium, a poured candle and so much more. Click here to register.

Deck the halls with Christmas spirit. Today, the Governor’s Mansion is officially open for holiday tours. Celebrate the season with Santa, poinsettias, Christmas trees and light refreshments. This is happening today from 5:30-7:30p.m. at the Governor’s Mansion located on 800 Richland Street. The celebration is free, and open to all and to all a good night.

Think local when you shop for your loved ones this holiday season. Come to the 10th ‘Annual Sustainable Holiday Market’ on 701 Whaley Street and find the perfect gift. Today, from 4:30-8:30p.m., you’ll find over 60 unique artisans and shops from local favorites like Old Mill Brew Pub, Michael’s on Main, the SC Farmer’s Market Tea Room and more! It costs $5 to get in.