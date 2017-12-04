Richland Library to Host Community Response Panel on Sexual Harassment

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland Library and the Women’s Rights and Empowerment Network is holding a community forum on sexual harassment. The forum, titled ‘ Me Too: A Community Response to Sexual Harassment’ will be held from 6:30 – 8 p.m., Tuesday, December 5 at the library’s location on Assembly street.

The library says a group of panelists plan to discuss community resources, policy solutions as well as how the community can work to address the issue of sexual harassment.

According to organizers, panelists will include:

Malissa Burnette , Esq., Partner and Certified Specialist in Employment & Labor at Burnette Shutt & McDaniel, PA

Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter , SC House District 66, CASA Family Services

Kayce Singletary, Community Education Director, Sexual Trauma Services of the Midlands

Shannon Nix, USC Associate Director, Sexual Assault and Violence Intervention & Prevention (SAVIP)