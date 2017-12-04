SC’s First African-American Justice Ernest Finney Passes Away

Rob Dew

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–South Carolina’s first African-American Supreme Court Justice passed away Sunday according Clerk of Court Brenda Shealy.

No other details surrounding Ernest Finney’s death were released.

Finney served as an associate justice from 1985 to 1994 and chief justice from 1994 until his retirement in 2000.

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin tweeting Monday Morning; Chief Justice Finney was a leader in every sense of the word.  He was wide and humble, South Carolina was enriched by his service.

Former Chief Justice Ernest Finney was 86 years old.

