Thousands of motorcyclists expected for annual veterans’ charity ride

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Thousands of riders from across the U.S. will descend on Dorn VA Medical Center Sunday, December 10, for the annul Christmas Motorcycle Charity Ride for Veterans.

Event organizers from Dorn said the motorcycle ride is the largest in the state.

The riders will meet at Carolina Honda, located off I-20 at Exit 70, with supplies in tow. They will ride, as a group, to Dorn. Non-riders are invited to gather at the medical center to watch the riders’ arrival. There will be music, free food and other fun, with the focus on the hospitalized veterans Dorn serves.

