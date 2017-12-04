Tips led to arrest of armed robbery, kidnapping suspect: Authorities

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO ) – A 27-year-old man is behind bars charged in connection to an armed robbery at the Wilson Boulevard Dollar General Sunday morning.

Deputies arrested Jason Gleaton and charged him with armed robbery, two counts of kidnapping, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The suspect is accused of robbing the store at gunpoint; demanding money from the store’s safe and register.

Gleaton’s arrest is credited to the help of tips by concerned citizens who provided a description of the vehicle that he was driving, authorities say.

Additional charges may be forthcoming for Gleaton as investigators are currently looking into similar robberies that have occurred in the area.

He is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

To receive up to $1000 for information about the crime, citizens are encouraged to contact CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways: call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), text to CRIMES (274637), and mark the beginning of the message with “TIPSC,” followed by the tip information or go to: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the “Submit a tip” tab.

