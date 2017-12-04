Will Muschamp’s comments following USC’s Outback Bowl invite

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Will Muschamp discusses the excitement and opportunity of playing in the Outback Bowl on New Year’s Day, as his Gamecocks now begin to prepare for the Michigan Wolverines.

Coach stated at his press conference Sunday that running back Rico Dowdle (ankle fracture), tight end K.C. Crosby (ankle fracture), and running back A.J. Turner (high ankle sprain) will all return to USC’s offense for their last game of the season. Muschamp also said of wide receiver Shi Smith “He’s going to be fine”. Smith missed the Gamecocks rivalry game vs. Clemson.