Coroner ID’s Victim in Monday Shooting

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– We now know the name of a man shot and killed Monday afternoon.

Richland Co. Coroner Gary Watts says 54 year old Edwin Santana was shot and killed during an incident at Hunter’s Way Apartments at 3pm.

The Richland Co. Sheriff’s Dept. is investigating.

If you have any information on this shooting call RCSD or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.