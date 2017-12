Former Gamecock Bruce Ellington placed on injured reserve

HOUSTON, TX (WOLO) — Former Gamecock Bruce Ellington was placed on injured reserved by the Houston Texans Tuesday afternoon.

Ellington injured his hamstring in Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans.

After joining the team in August, Ellington caught 39 passes for 330 yards and two touchdowns. He’s scheduled to be a free agent this offseason.