Lexington Sheriff’s Department: Manhunt Over in Gilbert, Subject in Custody

Rochelle Dean

Lexington, SC. (WOLO) —Update: The Lexington Sheriff’s Department says they have captured a wanted subject.

Tuesday morning, authorities said they had K-9 helping to track down the suspect who was last seen in Gilbert near Crouch Circle and Beulah Church Road.

The suspect was described as a 32 year old man, weighing about 245 pounds and standing about 6ft. 1 inch tall  with brown hair and a beard.

No additional information was provided on why he was being sought by authorities.

Sta with ABC Columbia News for updates on this story on air and online.

