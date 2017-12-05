Library assists hundreds during open enrollment, encourages others to seek help

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – With less than two weeks to go until open enrollment ends, Richland Library is making a final push to get people insured before it’s too late.

Community Health Specialist Sharita Moultrie said she, along with two others who are qualified to consult with community members about health care, have already seen 200 people since November 1.

To make an appointment, click here. The library is also taking part in a 12 hour enrollment event at Brookland Baptist Church on Friday, December 15 from noon until midnight.