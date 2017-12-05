Longest Serving U.S. Congressman Retires Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Conyers Endorses Son as Replacement
Gabrielle Franklin

Rep. John Conyers

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Congressman John Conyers Jr. announced his retirement Tuesday. In an radio interview with Detroit radio host Mildred Gaddis, Conyers said his retirement is effectively immediately.

The announcement comes after multiple woman accused Conyers of sexual misconduct on several occasions over his decades in office.

The 88-year-old was head of the House Judiciary Committee before stepping down recently.

Conyers endorsed his son, John Conyers III, to replace him.

Share

Related

Library assists hundreds during open enrollment, e...
Lexington Sheriff’s Department: Manhunt Over...
Armed Robbery Suspects Arrested after Victims Figh...
Pet of the Week: Holly

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android