Longest Serving U.S. Congressman Retires Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Conyers Endorses Son as Replacement

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Congressman John Conyers Jr. announced his retirement Tuesday. In an radio interview with Detroit radio host Mildred Gaddis, Conyers said his retirement is effectively immediately.

The announcement comes after multiple woman accused Conyers of sexual misconduct on several occasions over his decades in office.

The 88-year-old was head of the House Judiciary Committee before stepping down recently.

Conyers endorsed his son, John Conyers III, to replace him.