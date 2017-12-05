Man Wanted In Alabama Apprehended In Lexington County

Gilbert, SC (WOLO)– Skip Price said he was not too nervous when he heard that a manhunt for a fugitive was going on in his neck of the woods Tuesday morning. Price’s cousin lives right across the street and she tells us she is the one who called 911. She works as a nurse and was coming home from her shift around 1 a.m. when she says she spotted a vehicle in the middle of Beulah Church Road near Lake Murray and knew something was not right.

“One of our deputies responded to that suspicious vehicle. Shortly thereafter, determined that someone was inside,” Adam Myrick said, a capt. with Lexington County Sheriff’s Department. That someone was 32-year-old Brandon Gentle, who deputies say was just passing through, but had to take a short rest. Deputies say Gentle is wanted for violating his federal bond in Huntsville, Alabama on a charge of conspiracy to distribute dangerous drugs and prescription narcotics.

“He was initially discovered inside that vehicle once it was reported as suspicious, but then left it very soon after a very brief encounter with one of our deputies,” Myrick said.

After hours of searching, the Lexington County Sheriff department apprehended Gentle without incident, and believe he may have been living out in the elements without food and water for a quite a while. They say they couldn’t have done it without the help of the community.

“They were our eyes and ears this morning. And again, they know what a typical Tuesday morning is going to sound and feel like out here and because of that that’s why they called in the suspicious vehicle call, that’s why we responded, and eventually led us to capture this person who was wanted on these federal charges,” Myrick said.

Gentle will be extradited back to Alabama in the next couple of days. He’s not being charged with anything locally.