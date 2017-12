Thank You! Angel Tree Program will Reach 700+ Children

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – There are a lot of angels in the Midlands!

ABC Columbia would like to say thank you those who purchased gifts for 737 Midlands children in need.

Each year we are proud to partner with the Salvation Army in their effort to make sure every child has at least one gift this holiday season.

Parents whose children were on that list can pick up their gifts at the State Fairgrounds next Tuesday and Wednesday.