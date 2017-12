University of South Carolina Recognizes History of ‘Enslaved Workers’

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Tuesday, USC recognized the contributions slaves made on the historic campus dating back to the 1800’s.

The University of South Carolina unveiled two markers, among those one that highlights the kitchen and slave quarters that still stands behind the president’s house today.

The event included song and dance.

The marker recognizes 12 slaves who worked on the campus from 1800 to 1865.