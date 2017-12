USC Police Warn Students of Suspected 5pts. Assault

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– University of South Carolina students were sent a crime bulletin Tuesday night by USC Police.

According to investigators Farris Kaloti is accused of giving two female students a ride and refusing to let them out of the car.

Police say Kaloti is not affiliated with the university but has been seen on and around campus.

The Columbia Police Department is also investigating the incident.