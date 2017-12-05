WATCH: Steve Spurrier thanks former players ahead of Hall of Fame induction

NEW YORK, NEW YORK (WOLO) — Former Gamecock head coach Steve Spurrier thanked his former players today at a press conference before being inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame tonight.

Spurrier, or the “Head Ball Coach”, served as Carolina’s head coach from 2005-2015 and won 10 or more games three times. He also coached USC’s only 11-win season.

Spurrier will be inducted into the Hall tonight at a ceremony in New York City.