Young Adults Need Your Help Feeding the Homeless in Columbia

Group Plans to Meet at the Corner of Laurel and Sumter Streets at 11 a.m. Dec 10th

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- Home Town Projects is a newly formed, nonprofit startup. The group is made up of Columbia natives under 30 who want to make a difference in their community.

“I wanted to do something to directly effect my community, what I call home. Columbia, South Carolina and I wanted to give back,” said founder Mark Graham.

The group of young adults wants to help the homeless community downtown, planning to serve chicken, pasta and salad on the corner of Laurel and Sumter streets Sunday, December 10th at 11.a.m. “I’m excited about actually getting out here and just seeing the response of just handing out food,” said first-year volunteer Terran Wooten.

The group also looks forward to giving out other essentials but they cannot do it alone. “We’d appreciate everything from donations, food items to donate we’ll take that as well. Clothes, we’ll have someone giving out clothes. Cash, if you want to give cash you can Cash App it to: $HomeTownProjects and you can send money there,” said volunteer Adam Gill.

To donate or take part in Home Town Project’s effort, contact Mark on Instagram or Facebook at Mark Eric Graham.