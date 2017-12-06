Captain Munnerlyn turned down millions to return to Charlotte

BY: TYRIA GOINES

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Captain Munnerlyn turned down millions offered by Minnesota Vikings to return to Charlotte.

Munnerlyn did not go into detail about exactly how much Minnesota offered him but he signed a four-year deal worth $21 million — $10.5 million guaranteed, including a $6 million signing bonus — in March to come back to the Panthers.

The Panthers selected Munnerlyn in the seventh round of the 2009 draft out of South Carolina. They wanted him to stay after the 2013 season, but then-general manager Dave Gettleman had salary-cap issues and couldn’t compete with the money Munnerlyn was offered in the free-agent market. That year, Munnerlyn signed a three-year, $11.5 million deal with the Vikings.

But when Gettleman had money to compete this past offseason, Munnerlyn didn’t hesitate to return.

“To come back here was a no-brainer for me. I still had my house here. This is the organization that drafted me, that gave me the opportunity to play the game I love,” Munnerlyn said.

The Panthers will play against the Minnesota on Sunday, Dec. 10, at 1:00 p.m at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.