Chad Morris signs six-year contract with Arkansas Razorbacks

BY: TYRIA GOINES

DALLAS, T.X. — SMU coach and former Clemson offensive coordinator Chad Morris was announced to be the head football coach for the Arkansas Razorbacks on Wednesday, Dec. 6. Morris agreed to a $21 million contract to be Arkansas’ head coach for six years.

Morris has an overall 14-22 record at SMU and has gradually helped the team to improve over the past three seasons. The Mustangs went 2-10 in his first season in 2015, 5-7 in 2016 and 7-5 this season. He was the architect of high-scoring offenses at Texas high schools and Clemson before rebuilding SMU’s program.

“The future is tremendously bright at the University of Arkansas with the addition of Chad Morris,” Razorbacks athletic director Hunter Yurachek said in a statement. “I am confident that Chad will bring an exciting brand of football, phenomenal student-athletes and championships to Fayetteville, and do it all with high integrity.”

The Razorbacks fired head coach Bret Bielema last month after a 4-8 finish in his fifth season. Other candidates for the Arkansas job included Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables and Memphis coach Mike Norvell, who agreed to a contract extension to remain with the school Tuesday.

Morris will coach the Mustangs against Louisiana Tech in the DXL Frisco Bowl on Dec. 20 (8 p.m. ET, ESPN).