CLA Announces Refunds From Show with Lil’ Wayne

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — After a nearly three month battle between Colonial Life Arena and Promoters of the annual Fall Ball there appears to be a resolution that may be some music to your ears.

Colonial Life Arena announced Wednesday that they have reinstated the release of refunds from the September concert where Lil’ Wayne chose not to go through security that the venue required.

If you purchased a ticket and are looking to be reimbursed you can do so by request at the point of purchase, starting today December 6th.