Columbia Assistant City Manager resigns following inappropriate behavior investigation

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – In a statement Wednesday (12/6), City Manager Teresa Wilson confirmed that Assistant City Manager Allison Baker resigned Friday following an “inappropriate behavior” investigation.

According to the statement an allegation regarding inappropriate behavior involving Baker was officially reported to Human Resources on November 29, and an internal review and investigation began immediately. It says in light of the investigation, Baker submitted his retirement notice and immediate resignation.

Details surrounding the allegation weren’t released.