Couple Charged in Death of 3 Month Old

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)–A man and woman are in custody charged with the murder of a three month old baby.

Investigator say Danielle Elrod and Jason Goodrich are charged with homicide by child abuse.

Deputies say the couple drank alcohol and smoked marijuana before getting in bed with the infant.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says the baby died of asphyxiation from unsafe sleeping conditions.