Gamecock men’s basketball set to host Wyoming Wednesday

BY: TYRIA GOINES

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina continues its homestand on Wednesday when Wyoming visits Colonial Life Arena for a non-conference matchup with the Gamecocks. Wyoming is led by former Kentucky standout, Allen Edwards, who also played high school basketball for Carolina head coach Frank Martin in Miami.

Entering Wednesday’s matchup vs. Wyoming, South Carolina is second in the SEC, allowing opponents to score just 63.8 points per game.

South Carolina is undefeated this season when scoring 70 or more points, and is a combined 23-4 when scoring 70 or more dating back to the start of the 2016-17 campaign. South Carolina looks to continue its winning ways at home, with two matchups at Colonial Life Arena this week, first Wednesday’s game vs. Wyoming, before welcoming Coastal Carolina to the gym on Saturday. The Gamecocks rebounded from the Temple loss to post a 76-70 win over UMass at Colonial Life Arena last Saturday. It was just Carolina’s second home game of the 2017-18 campaign.

Rookie forward Felipe Haase pulled down a team high 11 rebounds, adding 10 points on the offensive end vs. UMass for the first double-double of his career. He is averaging 6.9 points, and is second on the team with 5.3 rebounds per game this season. Freshman forward Justin Minaya led Carolina with 17 points vs. UMass. He has now reached double figures in four of the last five games.

The Cowboys are led by former Kentucky standout Allen Edwards, brother of Gamecock staff member Doug Edwards, and former student-athlete under Frank Martin at Miami Senior High School. The Cowboys won the 2017 CBI title last season with an 83-59 win over Coastal Carolina. Wyoming was 25-13 overall last season. The Cowboys are also 6-2 on the year after posting a 96-89 win in double-overtime vs. Drake last Saturday.

Senior forward Alan Herndon led Wyoming in that win with 32 points, while senior forward Hayden Dalton (17 points/14 rebounds) and junior guard Justin James (24 points/12 rebounds) both posted double-doubles. James was the Mountain West Sixth Man of the Year last season. Wyoming is 1-1 on the road this season.