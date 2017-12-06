With handful of days remaining, diners support “Feed an Officer” campaign in full force

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Heroes in Blue, a nonprofit committed to improving relations between law enforcement and community members, is in the midst of its 3rd annual Feed an Officer campaign.

Good Morning Columbia’s Grace Joyal talked to Heroes in Blue founder Kassy Alia about highlights of the campaign thus far.

Diners in Richland and Lexington Counties have until Sunday, December 10 to add a donation to their bill or purchase gift certificates, at more than 40 participating restaurants:

Eggs Up Grill (Devine St and Lexington locations), Il Giorgiones, Henry’s (Devine St, NE, and Cayce locations) Miyo’s (Harbison & Forest Drive locations), LaBrasca’s Pizza, Market Restaurant, The Sandwich Shop, Blue Marlin, Pitas, Happy Café, Pizza Joint, Groucho’s – Forest Drive, Lizard Thicket – Forest Drive, The Original Pancake House, Tombo Grille, The Other Store, Albert’s Deli (Parklane and Main St. locations), Pizzeria Opa, Papa Gio’s (all 3 locations), Old Mill Brew Pub, The Haven, Highway 378 Bar and Grill, Yummie Creations Gourmet To Go, Wings & Ale, Cribbs Sandwich Shop, PK BBQ, One Taco Two Taco, Ray’s Pizzeria & Ice Cream Parlour, Flight Deck, Zestos of West Columbia, Grecian Gardens, Tony’s Pizzalicious, Café Strudel, The Kingsman, D’s Wings, and Zorba’s

On December 14, Greg Alia Day, Heroes in Blue volunteers will pass out the gift cards and meals to law enforcement departments across the Midlands.

Officer Greg Alia, of Forest Acres P.D. was killed responding to an incident in September 2015. His wife Kassy created Heroes in Blue after his untimely death.