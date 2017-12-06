McCaskill among nominees for U.S. Soccer Award

BY: TYRIA GOINES

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina senior striker Savannah McCaskill has been selected as a nominee for U.S. Soccer’s 2017 Young Female of the Year award, the organization announced Tuesday night. McCaskill joins Real Colorado Development Academy members Jaelin Howell, Sophia Smith and Stanford’s Tierna Davidson on the list of players in contention for the honor.

Votes for the award are collected from respective U.S. National Team coaches, National Team players who have earned a cap in 2017, the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), select media members and former players and administrators. Voting closes on Tues., Dec. 12, and the winner will be announced later this month.

McCaskill, a three-time All-American at South Carolina, spent time with the USWNT First Team and U-23 squad this year. The Chapin, S.C., native participated at the U.S. Women’s National Team’s first training camp of the year in January before serving as a captain for the U-23 team at the La Manga Tournament in Spain in March. McCaskill found the back of the net in her U.S. Soccer debut, tallying the game-winner in a 2-0 victory over Japan for the Americans.

The Carolina standout notched another goal for the U.S. U-23 team in the squad’s scrimmage against the NWSL’s Houston Dash on March 27.

McCaskill closed her decorated collegiate career ranked third in program history in points (114) and goals (40). The two-time SEC Offensive Player of the Year guided Carolina to the school’s first Women’s College Cup appearance in school history this season and ranked first in the conference with nine assists. Her 17 career game-winners stand as the highest mark in program history.