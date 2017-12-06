Red Cross volunteers from the Midlands deploy to southern California

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Palmetto SC Region of the American Red Cross said it’s sending six volunteers to assist sheltering efforts in southern California, as fast-moving wildfires threaten thousands of homes and businesses.

The volunteers are headed to the West Coast Wednesday and Thursday. More disaster workers should deploy in the coming days, according to a Red Cross spokesperson.

“In less than 24 hours, our volunteers stepped in to help those impacted by the horrific wildfires in Southern California,” said Louise Welch Williams regional CEO of the Palmetto SC Region. “This has been an unprecedented year for disasters, but we remain dedicated to preventing and alleviating human suffering.”

Officials said more than 240 people spent Monday night in Red Cross shelters.

Red Cross has created a method for connecting with loved ones affected by the fires. The site is always available, open to the public and available in Spanish. Registrations and searches can be done directly on the website. Registrations can also be completed by texting SAFE to 78876.

Red Cross is always accepting charitable donations – visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.