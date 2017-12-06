Salvation Army Says Thank You to ‘Angels’ who Adopted from Angel Tree

Crysty Vaughan

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It will be a Merry Christmas for some Midlands children this holiday season. There were many people who turned out at area malls to adopt a name off the Angel Trees.

The Salvation Army announced  737 gifts were purchased off the ‘Angel Tree’ for Midlands children in need.

Each year ABC Columbia is proud to partner with the Salvation Army in their effort to make sure every child has at least one gift this holiday season.

Share

Related

Be an Angel at the Salvation Army Angel Tree
Visit the Salvation Army Angel Tree at Midlands Ma...
Heading to the Mall? Stop by the Angel Tree
Stop by the Salvation Army Angel Tree and Give thi...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android