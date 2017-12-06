USC Football Parts Ways with OC Roper

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Changes are coming to the Gamecock offense.

Wednesday morning the university announced Head Coach Will Muschamp’s decision to relieve Offensive Coordinator Kurt Roper of his duties effective immediately.

Muschamp says Wide Receivers coach Bryan McClendon will take over play calling duties for the Gamecocks’ upcoming Outback Bowl match up with Michigan.

According to Muschamp a full-time replacement will not be named until after the January 1st bowl game.

Roper joined the USC staff in 2016 after working with the Cleveland Browns, Florida Gators, and Duke Blue Devils.

In 2017 Roper’s USC offense ranked 108th out of 129 according to ncaa.com.