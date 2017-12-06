USC Students Say App Helps Them Feel Safe Around Campus

Investigatiors Still Searching for Suspect

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- Students at the University of South Carolina said they received a crime alert Tuesday evening regarding a man giving rides to students but refusing to let them out the car. Now university officials are reminding students that if you want to stay safe on campus there’s an app for that.

An app called Rave Guardian is available to any student or faculty member on campus. You register by using your university email address. It allows you create a profile that makes it easier for campus police to find and help you during an emergency. It also allows people you trust or guardians to know where you are during set times.

Students told ABC Columbia News officials promote the app around campus and many students actually use it.

“I remember walking home from somewhere late at night, in the dark to the dorm, by myself and I downloaded the app,” said junior Haleigh Bagheri.

University of South Carolina police said 28-year old Farris Awni Kaloti gave female students a ride to places they did not ask to go to all the while, refusing to let them leave the car.

The Columbia Police Department is investigating a similar situation where an 18-year-old and 21-year-old got a ride from a man who struggled with one of the victims while trying to prevent the other from leaving.

Both women were able to escape but one victim was treated at a hospital for scrapes and bruises.