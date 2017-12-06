Visitation and Funeral Arrangements Released for Former Chief Justice Ernest Finney

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- Palmer Memorial Chapel has released arrangements for the late Chief Justice Ernest Finney, Jr.

According to the funeral home, Finney will lie in repose at the Rotunda of the South Carolina Supreme Court on Thursday, December 7, 2017, from 11 AM until 2 PM.

After 2PM, the public may pay their respects at Palmer Memorial Chapel in Columbia from 3PM until 7PM say representatives.

A public visitation service will be held Friday, December 8, 2017, from 4PM until 7PM at the Neal Jones Auditorium on the campus of Morris College in Sumter, followed by a public viewing.

The public funeral service will be 10AM Saturday, December 9, 2017, at the James and Dorothy Z. Elmore Chapel

followed by a private interment.