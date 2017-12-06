Wednesday Morning Menu

Find out what is happening around town this Wednesday morning!

Winter is coming which means Jack Frost is too. Learn how to extend the life of your holiday greenery and indoor plants with Richland County’s Master Gardeners. They’ll teach you how to care for poinsettias and Christmas cacti. This is happening today from 2:30-3:30p.m. at Richland Library Cooper.

Experience the magic of Christmas right here in the Midlands. ‘Holiday Lights on the River’ runs from 6:00-10:00p.m. each night at Saluda Shoals Park. Immerse yourself in the holiday spirit as the park comes alive in a blaze of more than a million sparkling lights. The ‘Holiday Lights on the River’ will stay bright until December 31.

And speaking of Christmas…another holiday is just around the corner too. We’re counting down the days until ‘Columbia’s Famously Hot New Year.’ This free street party is South Carolina’s largest New Years Eve event. Join the thousands of merrymakers in downtown Columbia for live music with guest star Elle King, fireworks, and a midnight countdown. Gates open at 6:30p.m.