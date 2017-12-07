‘A Mother’s Voice’ Allows Women At Local Jail To Send Special Gifts To Their Children

Columbia, SC (WOLO)– Women at the Camille Graham Correctional Center are preparing to send some very special gifts to the people they are missing the most– their kids. Christmas is a very magical time of year, but sometimes that magic can fade when a parent isn’t able to be there

“Not only am I sending a book with my voice on it to my child which is great on any day of the year, but especially right before Christmas where your hands are tied, you can’t send gifts, you can’t go shopping for your kid, you can’t be Santa Claus. You can’t leave out milk and cookies the night before and have that whole elf on the shelf experience with your kids,’ A mother who is at the correctional facility said.

The mother, who cannot be named, has had to miss a few Christmases already, but with a program like A Mother’s Voice, she said Christmas is a bit easier on her 4-year-old son.

“It’s very heartwarming to know that there are people out there who not only think of us in here, as mothers, but also our children at home without us,” she said.

The program gives them the opportunity to do what they do best: be a mom reading a classic bedtime story.

“At first he just thought it was just a book until he opened it up and he heard my voice and he was super excited. And he reads it every day,” she said.

A Mother’s Voice also makes the holiday season a little easier for the ladies here too.

“The hardest part about being in here is being away from your children… by far,” she said.