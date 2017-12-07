ACA enrollment up by 21 percent among South Carolinians, with eight days remaining to enroll

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Enrollment in a health insurance plan on HealthCare.gov is up by 21 percent from last year among South Carolina residents, with a little more than a week to go in the open enrollment period, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

CMS said that that nationwide, more people have signed up for coverage on the website this year than ever before.

“Such a strong start to open enrollment shows just how much people want health insurance and that they’re finding coverage they can afford when they visit HealthCare.gov,” said Lori Lodes, co-founder of Get America Covered. “But there’s not much time left to sign up for coverage. We need to do everything we can to make sure people know that the last chance for people to enroll for health coverage with financial help at HealthCare.gov is December 15.”

Since open enrollment started November 1, 84,868 South Carolinians have chosen a plan through HealthCare.gov.

The deadline is Friday, December 15 at 11:59 p.m. If you still need coverage for 2018, visit LocalHelp@HealthCare.gov to find free help in your community. You can also reach out 24 hours a day to the HealthCare.gov call center at 1-800-318-2596. Trained experts can can answer your questions and help you enroll.

If you do not sign up for a plan, you’ll risk paying a $695 penalty or more for not having health insurance.