Authorities offer $6K reward for information leading to arrest in arson case

Kimberlei Davis,

File

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Firefighters responded to a blaze that authorities say was intentionally set and they need the public’s help identifying the suspect (s).

The incident occurred just after 3:30 a.m. on November 8 at Club La Royce located in the 100 block of Carrie Anderson Road.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said deputies initially received a call of a burglary in progress, but when they arrived on scene they found the building on fire.

A white Chevy Impala was driven through the front doors of the building, Lott said.

Following an investigation, officials with the Columbia/Richland Fire Department say that the fire was intentionally set.

Connect with the writer:

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download the ABC Columbia News App for your iPhone or Android phone and tablet.

Share

Related

Man, 58, identified as victim of fatal house fire
Second teen charged after threats of planned attac...
UPS Facing Delivery Delays
Couple Charged with Homocide by Child Abuse

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android