Authorities offer $6K reward for information leading to arrest in arson case

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Firefighters responded to a blaze that authorities say was intentionally set and they need the public’s help identifying the suspect (s).

The incident occurred just after 3:30 a.m. on November 8 at Club La Royce located in the 100 block of Carrie Anderson Road.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said deputies initially received a call of a burglary in progress, but when they arrived on scene they found the building on fire.

A white Chevy Impala was driven through the front doors of the building, Lott said.

Following an investigation, officials with the Columbia/Richland Fire Department say that the fire was intentionally set.

