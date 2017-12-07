Columbia Police: Arrest Made in Farrow Road Shooting, Fatal Car Accident

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia Police say they have arrested a 19-year-old accused of shooting at a vehicle and causing a collision that killed an Eau Claire High School student.

Columbia Police say Rayquawn Tyrese Walker is facing murder and three counts of attempted murder, charges.

Investigators say Walker fired multiple shots at the victim’s vehicle causing it to crash at the 5600 block of Farrow Road on November 21, 2017.

An autopsy conducted by the Richland County Coroner’s Office ruled that Cameron Scott died from multiple blunt force injuries sustained in the collision.

Police say three other males who were with Scott at the time of the collision are expected to recover from their injuries.