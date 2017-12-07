Columbia’s Art Center Hosts ‘First Thursday’

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Art Center is getting into the Christmas Season.

The center will offer free pottery demos, refreshments and more as part of the ‘First Thursday on Main’ event in December.

According to organizers, the public is invited to visit the center’s new facility, and enjoy holiday music, shop the art gallery and handmade ornaments.

The event takes place at the Columbia Art Center which is located at 1227 Taylor St., Ste. C, Columbia, SC

You can take part on Thursday, December 7 from 6-9 p.m. Admission is free.