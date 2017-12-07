Deadly New Mexico high school shooting

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KOAT) — New Mexico State police said two students are dead after a shooter opened fire at Aztec High School Thursday morning. They add the shooter is also dead.

Officials with the Navajo Nation add that 15 others were injured.

WHO WAS HURT:

Three people are dead, including the shooter.

15 others are injured.

IS THE SCENE STILL ACTIVE:

San Juan County Office of Emergency Management says the scene is now under control.

Aztec High School has been evacuated and all surrounding schools have been placed on lockdown.

WHAT SHOULD PARENTS DO:

San Juan County Sheriff’s Office say the official reunification area for parents picking their kids will be at noon at Mcgee Park.

WHO IS HANDLING THE INVESTIGATION:

New Mexico State Police tell KOAT they have taken over the investigation.

WHAT ARE OTHER PEOPLE SAYING:

Right now information is still developing but many people are posting on Facebook about the shooting.