Jamyest Williams named to 2017 SEC All-Freshman Team

BY: TYRIA GOINES

BIRMINGHAM, A.L. — University of South Carolina defensive back Jamyest Williams was named to the 2017 Southeastern Conference All-Freshman Team, the league office announced Thursday.

Williams played in 11 games as a true freshman and was the biggest contributor among first-year players on the Carolina defense. He finished the regular season with 38 tackles, ranking seventh on the team, and he finished fifth on the club with 4.0 tackles for loss.

Williams led the Gamecocks with 10 tackles against Texas A&M, and he also forced three turnovers in his first collegiate season. The freshman recovered a fumble against Kentucky, and his interceptions against Missouri and Florida were key turning points in SEC victories.

The Dacula, Georgia, native is the first SEC All-Freshman selection since 2015, when current junior offensive lineman Zack Bailey was honored.

With the announcement of the SEC All-Freshman Team, the Gamecocks have four honorees on the league’s official all-conference teams. Earlier this week, tight end Hayden Hurst earned First-Team All-SEC recognition from the Associated Press and the league’s head coaches, while linebacker Skai Moore was a First-Team All-SEC pick on the coaches’ squad and a Second-Team selection by the AP. Finally, defensive lineman Dante Sawyer earned Second-Team All-SEC recognition from the AP.

Williams and the Gamecocks (8-4) face Michigan (8-4) on Monday, Jan. 1, in the Outback Bowl. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 p.m. ET in Tampa, Fla., and the game will be televised nationally on ESPN2.