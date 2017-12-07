Judge Sentences Former Police Officer Michael Slager to 20 Years in Prison

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- A Federal judge has sentenced former North Charleston Police Officer Michael Slager to twenty years in prison for the shooting death of Walter Scott.

Slager pleaded guilty to violating Scott’s rights. Scott was shot in the back as he ran from Slager during a traffic stop in April of 2015. The incident was caught on cell phone video.

During the four day sentencing trial, testimony from expert witnesses, along with friends and family for both sides were heard.

Slager’s attorneys argued that Slager was afraid, not malicious, when he shot Walter Scott.

Federal prosecutors said Slager was not justified in shooting Scott.