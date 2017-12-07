Man, 58, identified as victim of fatal house fire

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Coroner has identified the man who died as a result of being involved in a house fire early Thursday morning at a home on Patricia Drive.

Coroner Gary Watts said Rickly Lee Hayes, 58, was transported to Palmetto Health Richland and died shortly after arrival from smoke inhalation due to the fire.

The fire occured just before 5 a.m., Watts said.

Connect with the writer:

Follow @kimberleidavis

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download the ABC Columbia News App for your iPhone or Android phone and tablet.