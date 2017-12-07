How the memory and love for a 6-year-old girl is helping others reach their dreams

Tyler Ryan learns the story of Kensley Fuller and her lasting memory

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)– Shortly after getting married some 15 years ago, Sean and Jillian Fuller learned they were going to expand their family, but it wasn’t meant to be, as they lost the child due to a miscarriage. The couple then made the decision to plan, and try again – and they were successful. It wasn’t long before they were again planning to expand their family – and this time not by child, but two.

“On November 1, 2016, Kensley and Jack Fuller came into the world,” smiles a proud Sean Fuller, a general practice doctor in Irmo.

Jillian and Sean immediately wrapped their whole world around the twins. “They were both very happy,” says Jillian, “we did a lot of things together…” The twins where, however, as much different as they were alike. Jack, an outgoing fun-love little boy, and Kensley, a bit more reserved, but “a sponge” when it came to learning.

She always seemed highly intelligent, not only by early speech, but the understanding she seemed to show in things that are considered very complex concepts.

In fact, according to the Fullers, it was at two years old that Kensley decided on a career path. “Her desire to gain knowledge about medicine was uncanny,” says Sean, pointing out that her dream was to be a doctor – but not quite like her father. “Oh no,” she would say, “my daddy is just a family practice doctor. I will be a cardio-thoracic surgeon.”

By all accounts, Kensley was a happy healthy six year old, on her way to medial halls of fame, but in May of 2013, that all changed. According to the Fullers, over the course of a weekend, Kensley got sick and short of breath. It wasn’t long before they found themselves at the Palmetto Children’s Hospital. Every test possible was run on the little girl, and over the following weeks there were ups and downs in her condition.

Ultimately, Kensley was transferred to MUSC, where even more extensive tests and treatments were pursued. Although they Fullers were committed to giving all they had in more in order to save their young daughter, fate had other plans.

“On July 19, 2013…it’s when we lost her,” Jillian says with the quivering voice you would expect from a mother who had to say goodbye to her little girl.

Since Kensley’s passing, the Fullers have worked to find a “normal” again, loving Jack, and even giving birth to another baby girl, Shipley Sue.

Although it has been several years since Kensley’s passing, her presence is felt all over their house and in their collective hearts. Pictures of the family, drawings she made, and even a message box where friends and family can write memories sprinkle their home.

The Fullers have also created a foundation and scholarship , where the medical dreams of their daughter can be realized through other brilliant would be doctors.

You can learn more about the Fuller Family Foundation and the Kensley Fuller Scholarship Fund HERE.

On Friday, Good Morning Columbia will introduce you to the first scholarship recipient, and hear from the Dean of the USC Medical School the importance of the foundation, and what Kensley’s memory means to young doctors.