One Rescued in Apartment Fire

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) –

All hands were on deck this morning as Columbia Fire Crews worked an apartment fire with one person trapped inside. According to the Columbia Fire Department they received the call to Patricia Drive around 5:00a.m. Thursday morning. The individual trapped inside the structure fire was safely recovered and has been transported to an area hospital. CFD Officials say 5 people are displaced from their homes.

FINALUPDATE: #TheCFD turning scene over to RC Fire Marshals’ Office #TheCFD clearing 4 apts w/ 3 occupied total of 5 displaced including 1 victim that was transported to area hospital by RCEMS damages confined to 1 apt #scnews pic.twitter.com/FHTVVaPm75 — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) December 7, 2017