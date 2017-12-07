Orangeburg Manufacturer Expanding, Expected to Add Nearly 100 New Jobs

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A manufacturer in Orangeburg Company is expanding and investing nearly $10 million dollars in the county, bringing nearly 100 new jobs. State Commerce officials and the Governor’s office say Allied Air Enterprises, a manufacturer of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) solutions, will make the investment over the next five years.

According to the Governor’s office, the plant produces complete HVAC units, along with replacement parts, for both residential and commercial HVAC products.

Governor Henry McMaster says “The fact that a company like Allied Air Enterprises continues to grow its operations in Orangeburg County shows that South Carolina is open for business. These 100 new jobs will make a big difference in the community, and we’re grateful for this terrific company’s commitment to our state.”

The company is located at 355 Millennium Drive in Orangeburg.