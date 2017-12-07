Second teen charged after threats of planned attack at SC high school

Chesterfield County, S.C. (WPDE) — A 16-year-old girl has now also been charged with communicating threats after social media posts warned of a planned attack at Central High School in Pageland on Thursday, according to Chesterfield County Sheriff Jay Brooks.

Brooks said the school’s resource officer was made aware of the threats via several text messages from parents, teachers and school staff.

He added investigators tracked down the 14-year-old boy who posted the threats from his iPad.

He was taken into custody and transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.

The investigation then led to a 16-year-old girl being charged with communicating threats after she relayed the threats to other individuals, including students, on social media.

The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office had extra officers at the school Thursday as a precaution.

Brooks applauded those who brought the threats to the attention of the school’s resource officer, as well as those within the department for their quick handling of the situation.

Brooks reminds everyone that all threats, verbal or otherwise, are taken very seriously by his department, especially those involving violence in public places.