Support regional artisans at annual Crafty Feast

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia’s very own independent craft fair comes to the convention center on Sunday.

Crafty Feast features the work of nearly 100 Southeast artisans of handmade and repurposed goods and gifts, ranging from hand-melded metal birdhouses to wood-carved jewelry to homemade dog treats.

The one-stop shopping market is happening from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, December 10. In addition to all the vendors, there will be mimosas, craft beer and wine for sale, in addition to snacks like popcorn, chicken wings and vegetarian bites. There will also be a DIY craft station for adults and kids and pinball machines to play with. “DJ Dr. P” Scott Padgett will be playing the background music.

The Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center is located at 1101 Lincoln Street in Columbia.

Parking is free in lower Convention Center lot

Enter through first-floor doors