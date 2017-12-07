Three Tigers named Walter Camp All-Americans

CLEMSON, S.C. – Three Tigers were named to the 128th edition of the Walter Camp All-America team, announced Thursday night. Junior defensive end Austin Bryant, junior offensive tackle Mitch Hyatt and junior defensive lineman Christian Wilkins were all second-team All-America selections for the nation’s oldest All-America team. CLEMSON, S.C. – Three Tigers were named to the 128th edition of the Walter Camp All-America team, announcednight. Junior defensive end Austin Bryant, junior offensive tackle Mitch Hyatt and junior defensive lineman Christian Wilkins were all second-team All-America selections for the nation’s oldest All-America team.

Bryant and Wilkins are big reasons Clemson is in the top 10 in the nation in many defensive statistical categories. Bryant has 54 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, two pass breakups, 10 quarterback pressures and an interception in 609 snaps over 13 starts. Wilkins has 47 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, four pass breakups and 10 quarterback pressures in 602 snaps over 13 contests. It marked the second-consecutive year Wilkins was named to the Walter Camp All-America team.

Hyatt has totaled 28 knockdowns in 772 snaps over 12 starts this season and has started 41 of his 42 games in his three-year career. He has played an important role in Clemson averaging 35.4 points per game and 448.2 yards per game in 2017, including over 200 yards per game rushing and passing.

Clemson Athletics contributed to the writing of this article.