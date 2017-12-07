Thursday Morning Menu

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) –

Find out what is happening around town this Thursday morning!

Try out some local restaurants at USC’s Alpha Delta Pi’s ‘Taste of Columbia.’ This event is happening from 4:30-7:00p.m. tonight and will feature over 25 vendors from the Midlands. There will also be a live musical performance from Big Thunder and The Rumblefish. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door. All proceeds will benefit the Ronald Mcdonald House Charities.

Celebrate the ‘First Thursday’ of December, Christmas style. Join the Columbia Art Center for free pottery demos, refreshments, and holiday music. You can also shop the art gallery for some handmade gifts to give to your loved ones. This is happening from 6:00-9:00p.m. this evening at the Columbia Art Center on Taylor Street. Admission is free.

Break out your funkiest Christmas sweater and find some last minute presents. Enjoy a tour of Land Bank Lofts ‘Art Gallery and Stocking Stuffer Art Market’, where you can browse gifts ranging from $5-$50. The event will feature live entertainment, wine and refreshments. Entry is free.