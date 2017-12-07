Walter Scott’s family talks forgiveness after federal sentencing of former officer

Josh Berry,

CHARLESTON, SC (WOLO) – Michael Slager, the former North Charleston police officer accused of shooting an unarmed man in the back learned his fate Thursday (12/7).

In a federal courtroom in Charleston a judge sentenced Slager to 20 years in prison for violating Walter Scott’s civil rights.

ABC Columbia’s Alexis Frazier spoke with Scott’s loved ones who say they hope today’s decision will have ripple effects reaching far beyond their family.

