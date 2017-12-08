Former Senior Assistant City Manager Speaks Out

Columbia, SC ( WOLO) — The former Senior Assistant City Manager is speaking out publicly for the first time since he submitted his resignation last week.

According to the City Manager’s Office, Allison Baker stepped down after a allegation of inappropriate behavior that was filed with the Columbia Human Resources Department back on November 29th, with an investigation that followed.

Friday morning Allison Baker released a statement in response to questions on his retirement.

“I am disappointed in the City’s inability to clearly articulate my retirement. I feel as though I have successfully served the citizens of Columbia for nearly 21 years, showing both passion and zeal for my job, while successfully working with staff members and community leaders alike to move this City forward. I am excited about new opportunities to continue serving the people of this great community; and live confidently in the fact that I was a successful leader, compassionate friend and ethical person. ”



Stay with ABC Columbia News for updates on this developing story.