Friday Morning Menu

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) –

Find out what is happening around town this Friday morning!

Become enchanted with the Christmas spirit this weekend. The Town Theatre is hosting ‘Miracle on 34th Street: The Musical’ each night this weekend, starting at 7:00p.m. If Santa Claus doesn’t surprise you with tickets, you can get them online. Tickets start at $15.

Break out your blue suede shoes for ‘Jingle Bell Jazz.’ The Columbia Museum of Art is hosting ‘Jazz On Main’ from 7:00-9:00p.m. tonight. It costs $35 for general admission, $28 for members and just $5 for students. Head out to the CMA on Main Street for a swinging good time.

Looking to spice up your life? Let Richland County Master Gardeners share the secrets to growing and maintaining herbs in a garden or in a container. This is happening from 3:00-4:00p.m. tomorrow. You must register to attend.